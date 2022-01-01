Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Prior Lake

Go
Prior Lake restaurants
Toast

Prior Lake restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$16.00
Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Consumer pic

 

T.J. Hooligan's

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$13.99
More about T.J. Hooligan's

Browse other tasty dishes in Prior Lake

Turkey Bacon

Caramel Cake

Cake

Pancakes

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Prior Lake to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston