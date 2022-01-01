Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie burgers in
Prior Lake
/
Prior Lake
/
Veggie Burgers
Prior Lake restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$16.00
Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
More about Charlie’s On Prior
T.J. Hooligan's
16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$13.99
More about T.J. Hooligan's
Browse other tasty dishes in Prior Lake
Turkey Bacon
Caramel Cake
Cake
Pancakes
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Nachos
Tacos
Chicken Salad
More near Prior Lake to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(363 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(363 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(719 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston