Priority Public House

We're a neighborhood spot in Leucadia with rad people serving tasty cocktails, true beer & fresh quality eats for your consuming pleasure!

FRENCH FRIES

576 N Coast Hwy 101 • $$

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)

Popular Items

BaBaDaPooPi Sandwich$13.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Crispy Prosciutto, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pepperoncinis, Balsamic Mayo, House Vinaigrette on Baguette
PPH Burger$16.50
organic grass fed beef formed with roasted jalapeno & chipotle peppers, topped w/ melted jack cheese and bread & butter pickles, comes w/ fries or salad
Wings$14.45
choice of: traditional buffalo hot or mild, sriracha/honey or tangy BBQ
The Frankenstein Burger$16.50
grass fed organic beef topped w/ caramelized onion, aged gorgonzola, bacon, comes w/ fries or salad
Fried Pickles$11.95
fresh pickles sliced, gently fried and topped with goat cheese and peppers, served w/ lime creme fresh
You Call It Mac-N-Cheese$15.95
It's mac-n-cheese ya know.
Happy Wife Happy Life$14.95
Organic Chicken, pesto, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, arugula
Fish-N-Chips$18.45
light tempura batter, sweet pea puree, malt aioli, house cut fries
KIDS Hamburger$10.00
comes w/ house cut fries
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

576 N Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

