Go
A map showing the location of Prismatic Cafe - 3215 E 1969th RdView gallery

Prismatic Cafe - 3215 E 1969th Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3215 E 1969th Rd

Ottawa, IL 61350

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa IL 61350

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails - 1625 E Norris Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1625 E Norris Drive Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Red Dog Grill
orange starNo Reviews
411 Great Loop East Dr Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Court Street Pub
orange starNo Reviews
620 Court St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
orange starNo Reviews
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
New Chalet Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
514 State St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Vegas Wings
orange starNo Reviews
309 E McKinley Rd Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ottawa

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.9 • 150
215 W. Jefferson St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ottawa

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Prismatic Cafe - 3215 E 1969th Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston