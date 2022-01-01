Go
Pro Thai

Best Thai comfort food deal in town! authentic, delicious, and excellent value

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

1575 Lexington Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle - Lunch Special$10.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Thai Spring Roll$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls stuffed with mixed veggies, glass noodle, served with plus sauce. Vegetarians
Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Pad See Ew$13.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
Pad Krapow$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice - Lunch Special$10.95
Thai basil leaves, fried egg, onion, bell pepper, and chili, . Mixed with rice. Spicy.
Pad Thai - Lunch Special$10.95
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Thai basil leaves, fried egg, onion, bell pepper, and chili, . Mixed with rice. Spicy.
Summer Roll$6.95
Fresh lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, mint, basil, vermicelli and fried tofu wrapped in soft rice sheet served with special pro's sauce.
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1575 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
