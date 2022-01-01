Procopio's Pizza & Pasta
Procopios is a local authentic Italian restaurant located on the renovated 2nd Street in Vincennes, IN. Our restaurant has unique Sicilian pasta dishes, appetizers, salads and we also make various types of pizzas including our famous stuffed pizza. We have wine, beer and liquor.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
127 N 2nd Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
127 N 2nd Street
Vincennes IN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
