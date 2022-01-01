Go
Procopio's Pizza & Pasta

Procopios is a local authentic Italian restaurant located on the renovated 2nd Street in Vincennes, IN. Our restaurant has unique Sicilian pasta dishes, appetizers, salads and we also make various types of pizzas including our famous stuffed pizza. We have wine, beer and liquor.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

127 N 2nd Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

127 N 2nd Street

Vincennes IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

