Go
Toast

Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

230 SE Court Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)

Popular Items

Crowler - Ella - India Pale Ale$7.50
6.8% ABV, 55 IBU. Hop-heads rejoice - Ella is a big, hoppy, IPA brewed with Apollo, Cascade, Amarillo, Chinook, Ella, and dry-hopped with Centennial hops. Floor malted Maris Otter barley from teh U.K., vienna and crystal malts balances it all out
Crowler - Huckleberry Wheat$7.50
5.4% ABV, 15 IBU. Our seasonal fruit ale uses white wheat, Vienna, and acidulated malt, with wild huckleberries added post-fermentation.
Crowler - Wheatstock - Hefeweizen$7.50
5.3% ABV, 20 IBU. Wheatstock is an American Wheat Ale brewed with 60% white winter wheat malt. A tribute to the local wheat farmers and the infamous Helix music festival of the same name.
Crowler - A Bier Named Uter$7.50
Uter is our take on a classic German ale. Fermented colder than typical aleas and lagered for close to a month, Uter is a crsip, fully sessionable beer. Prost!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 SE Court Ave

Pendleton OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crabby's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OMG! Burgers & Brew

No reviews yet

Online ordering is for PENDLETON only, until we get Hermiston lined up.
Pendleton’s hotspot for gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, salads and now featuring The Beast (Elk, Wild Boar, Bison and Wagu) burger! Indoor firepit, outdoor dining and Gathering room available for large groups! We offer take out. We have a full bar and local brews on tap along with local spirits! Come on in and enjoy yourself!

Joe's fiesta grill and cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston