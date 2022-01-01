Go
Prodigy Burger Bar

We are here at prodigy celebrate those greats of the past and present. We exemplify that through naming our signature dishes after a different prodigy. We invite you to enjoy our scratch kitchen, as it was your own. Thank you for supporting local.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)

Popular Items

TY COBB$13.45
Romaine lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion with your choice of dressing
Black & Blue$17.45
Cooked to order signature beef patty with bleu cheese mousse, onion straws, and horseradish cream sauce on a sesame bun
Classic$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
Bacon & Bleu$13.95
A burger to rock your taste buds!
Our classic double smash burger topped with bacon, a handful of fries, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce
16 Wings$16.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
Wannabe Build Your Own Burger
IN-A-PICKLE$7.95
Named after our favorite childhood game
Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch
Kids Smash$5.00
A thinly smashed patty topped with
American cheese and a side
Mushroom & Swiss$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
Chicken Tender Basket$13.95
Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
