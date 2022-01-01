Prodigy Burger Bar
We are here at prodigy celebrate those greats of the past and present. We exemplify that through naming our signature dishes after a different prodigy. We invite you to enjoy our scratch kitchen, as it was your own. Thank you for supporting local.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd
Carmel IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
