Go
Toast

Prodigy Burger - Geist

Come in and enjoy!

10158 Brooks School Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom & Swiss$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
Fries$3.00
Hoosier Daddy$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
Kids Smash$5.00
A thinly smashed patty topped with
American cheese and a side
Classic$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
Prodigy Melt$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
Pineapple & Pepper Jack$12.45
Two smashed patties drizzled with teriyaki topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled pineapple on our signature bun
TY COBB$13.45
Romaine lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion with your choice of dressing
Wannabe Build Your Own Burger
Chicken Tender Basket$13.95
Beer battered chicken tenders served with french fries, a dipping sauce of your choice
See full menu

Location

10158 Brooks School Road

Fishers IN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Grille Fishers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

C R Heroes

No reviews yet

Full service, heroes-themed restaurant serving a large variety of American food.

ChefTLC & Faith aka The Foodbus

No reviews yet

So Thankful to be able to Bless and serve people with a great meal. Food is my passion, making sure that we cater to everyone's needs or special diet!
ChefTLC & Faith aka The FoodBus

Fishers Test Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have three food pods including One Trick Pony, Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy, and Gordito's Tacos and Tortas. Our food services the Sun King Brewery dining room.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston