Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana

Come in and Enjoy

1355 South Reed Rd.

Popular Items

Buffalo Dip$7.95
Shredded chicken breast blended with cream cheese and buffalo sauce served with freshly fried tortilla chips
Hoosier Daddy$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
Bacon & Cheddar$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
Coke$3.00
Kids Smash$5.00
A thinly smashed patty topped with
American cheese and a side
Wannabe Build Your Own Burger
TY COBB$13.45
Romaine lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion with your choice of dressing
Classic$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Our crispy tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Cheddar Nuggets$7.95
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
Location

1355 South Reed Rd.

Kokomo IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
