Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana
Come in and Enjoy
1355 South Reed Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1355 South Reed Rd.
Kokomo IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ralphy's Pizza & Golf
Indoor Golf Simulators and Pizza shop. We will be having a family atmosphere with Food and Golf.
Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co.
Sourdough Pizzas, Breadsticks, Salads & More! Takeout - Delivery - Online Ordering - Curbside Pickup
Fire Pizza - Russiaville
Awarded Best Pizza In Howard County!!!
Give us a call and try out our incredible pizza, sandwiches, salads, tacos, and pasta!!!
The Junction
Come in and enjoy!