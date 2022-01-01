Go
Professor Pizza

NY Cheese$24.00
Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm
12" Supreme Cracker Thin$20.00
Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup 'n Char Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Seasonal Mushrooms, Oil Cured Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Creamed Spinach, Shaved Red Onion, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm
Sicilian Eggplant$32.00
Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Whipped Ricotta, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO, Aged Parm, Basil
NY Vodka$26.00
Aged Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO, Aged Parm
Budino$8.00
Chocolate Pudding finished with Maldon Sea Salt & Luxardo Cherry
Grandma Pepperoni$26.00
Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Cup n’ Char Pepperoni, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Aged Parm, Whipped Ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey
Grandma Margherita$24.00
Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, Fresh Mozzarella, Pistou, EVOO, Aged Parm
NY Spinach & Artichoke$30.00
Aged Mozzarella, Creamed Spinach, Roman Fried Artichoke, EVOO, Aged Parm
NY Mushroom & Leek$30.00
Aged Mozz, Seasonal Mushrooms, Braised Leeks, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Calabrian Chili Bomba, Thyme, Aged Parm
Sicilian Cheese$28.00
Aged Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Shaved Garlic, Calabrian Oregano, EVOO & Aged Parm
3220 W. Grand Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
