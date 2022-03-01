Go
Progression Brewing Company

9 Pearl Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

EVOLVE 4-pack$17.00
Double New England IPA
HOPPED W/ CITRA: Tastes of Grapefruit, Orange Juice, & Peach
ALC. 8.0% - 3.8 SRM - 68.7 IBUs
Baked Pretzel$4.00
oven baked monster pretzel with a side of house made jalapeño cheese sauce and mustard.
Mug Membership$150.00
2022 Inaugural Mug Club! PreSale starts now! This membership will be good for March 1st 2022-March 1 2023.
When purchasing online, make sure to send email to: cmckenney@progbrew.com; with the following
name:
dob:
address:
phone #
email:
shirt size:
a confirmation email will be sent out, letting you know when your membership pack can be picked up.
PERMISSION to DREAM 4-pack$18.00
* LIMIT TWO 4-PACKS PER PERSON *
DOUBLE DRY HOPPED DOUBLE NE IPA
HOPPED W/ MOSIAC, SIMCOE, CITRA & APOLLO:
ripe peach, orange juice & grapefruit notes
ALC. 8.0% - 4.7 SRM - 33.3 IBUs
Taproom Burger$12.00
topped with cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato pickles & onion
Flatbread - Pepperoni$12.00
flatbread topped with house made red sauce, pepperoni, & fresh mozzarella
Flatbread - Garlic & Goat$12.00
rosemary/garlic oil brushed flatbread topped with roasted garlic, goats cheese, & kalamata olives.
CAPE TIME 4-pack$13.00
New England IPA
HOPPED WITH SIMCOE: Tastes of Melon & Fresh Pineapple
ALC. 5.2% - 3.7 SRM - 27.5 IBUs
Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken, croutons, romain lettuce and caesar dressing in a flour wrap.
Live Music
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9 Pearl Street

Northampton MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

