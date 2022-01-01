Prohibition Brewing Company
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
590 Reviews
$$
2004 E. Vista Way
Vista, CA 92084
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
2004 E. Vista Way, Vista CA 92084
Nearby restaurants
When Pigs Fly BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Jim's Vista Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Water Shack
Come in and enjoy!
When Pigs Fly BBQ
Authentic award winning BBQ featuring Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Beef and Pork Ribs, Beef Tri-tip, BBQ Chicken and much much more. All side dishes are made from scratch in-house.