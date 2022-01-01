Go
Prohibition Brewing Company

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

2004 E. Vista Way

Vista, CA 92084

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.99
The Cali Classic Burger$14.99
1000 Island/ Caramelized Onions / American
Spinach Artichoke Chicken Melt$13.99
Parmesan Bread / Chicken Breast / Smoked Gouda Spinach Artichoke Mix / Grilled Tomato
Wings$13.99
Buffalo / Sweet Chili / Mango Habanero
3 Street Tacos$7.99
3 Carne Asada or 3 Chicken or 3 Carnitas
The Elliot Ness Burger$14.99
Brew-B-Q / Bacon / Cheddar
Cali Wrap$12.99
Grilled Chicken / Spring Mix / Red Onion / Tomato Avocado / Pepper Jack / Chipotle Sauce
Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Cheesy Jalapeño Bread / Roast Pork
Thinly Sliced Ham / Provolone / Pickles / Mustard
ProCo. Mac & Cheese$12.99
Elbow Mac / Creamy Cheese Sauce
Hef Battered Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer Battered Cod / Tartar Sauce
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

2004 E. Vista Way, Vista CA 92084

When Pigs Fly BBQ

No reviews yet

Jim's Vista Lounge

No reviews yet

Water Shack

No reviews yet

Authentic award winning BBQ featuring Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Beef and Pork Ribs, Beef Tri-tip, BBQ Chicken and much much more. All side dishes are made from scratch in-house.

