Prohibition - CHS - 547 King St
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
547 King St, Charleston SC 29403
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pass - Panino and Provisions
No Reviews
207A St. Philip Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant