Pro Pig Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

23 South Main Street

Popular Items

Craft Mac & Cheese$16.00
VT Baby Swiss, Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar
Baked Beans$7.00
Potato Salad$6.00
Pickled Mustard Seeds, Chopped Scallions
Ribs$21.00
Half Rack of Ribs served with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce and 1 Piece of Cornbread
Beet Salad$8.00
Red & Yellow Roasted Beets, VT Goat Cheese, Pickled Fennel
Coleslaw$6.00
Green Cabbage & Apple
Duck Fat Fries$9.00
Chopped Whole Hog$15.00
1/2 LB Eastern North Carolina Style (Snug Valley Farm Whole Hog) Served With 1 Piece of Cornbread
Sliced Brisket$21.00
1/2 LB Sliced Brisket W/ House Bacon BBQ Sauce Served With 1 Piece of Cornbread
Smoked Wings$15.00
Whole Smoked Chicken Wings With Our Heritage Dry Rub Or Hot Honey Sauce & Pickled Carrots
Location

23 South Main Street

Waterbury VT

Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

