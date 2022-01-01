Go
303-832-4840 At the corner of Colfax and Pennyslvania, meet the newest addition to Capitol Hill, Prohibition - a pub for those who enjoy classic libations and an indiscriminate selection of beers to wet your whistle. The chef entices your appetite with scrumptious gastro-tavern fare, including 4 cheese mac made with cavatappi pasta and topped with gremolata, made to order pot pies and braised short rib sandwiches on a brioche bun. Cheers!.

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

504 East Colfax Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1377 reviews)

Short Rib Burger$18.00
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

504 East Colfax Ave

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
