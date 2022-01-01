Prohibition
303-832-4840 At the corner of Colfax and Pennyslvania, meet the newest addition to Capitol Hill, Prohibition - a pub for those who enjoy classic libations and an indiscriminate selection of beers to wet your whistle. The chef entices your appetite with scrumptious gastro-tavern fare, including 4 cheese mac made with cavatappi pasta and topped with gremolata, made to order pot pies and braised short rib sandwiches on a brioche bun. Cheers!.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
504 East Colfax Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
504 East Colfax Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ace Eat Serve
At Ace Eat Serve’s heart is a comfortable and airy dining room overlooked by the open kitchen and chef’s counter from which Executive Chef, Thach Tran, showcases his modern and exciting style of Asian cuisine.
Ace Eat Serve’s indoor/outdoor bar and vast patio round out the experience, offering a communal space for small gatherings for happy hour and outdoor seating by the fire pits, mushroom heaters, or under the covered patio.
Explore further into Ace's lively space and you'll find an expansive ping pong hall and unique customizable event space that can be fully or partially reserved to host corporate events and company parties, business presentations, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions, and fundraising events.
City O' City
we serve all needs to all people. we've got breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night, patio, specialty coffee, and a craft beer, wine and cocktail bar. eclectic and repurposed decor, fun and friendly staff.
Revival Denver Public House
Colorado comfort
Park & Co
Park & Co is an urban tavern in Denver's Uptown district.