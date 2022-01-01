Prohibition 52
Come in and enjoy!
609 Bradford Avenue
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
609 Bradford Avenue
Kemah TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vinyl Draught Social Club
Cigars, Whiskey, Steak, Music. A Private Club.
VooDoo Hut
Delivering uncompromised quality, and in your face freshness! We aspire to WOW every guest, every time!
Outriggers Fish Taco Co
Outriggers Famous Tacos are now mobile. Come enjoy the food truck experience Outriggers Way by visiting our location or order online @
Outriggerstacotruck.com
Okies Yardhouse
Okies is an Eclectic Southern American Coastal Kitchen Venue with Full Bar, Craft Beer and Patio Courtyard. Pet and Family Friendly with Entertainment on Weekends.
We're Family Friendly, Date Friendly, Pet Friendly (courtyard) with a Casual & Relaxing Vibe...Great Atmosphere to Drink, Eat and Relax.