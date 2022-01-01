Go
Prohibition 52

Come in and enjoy!

609 Bradford Avenue

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Prohibition Pub Burger$13.50
Served on a Pretzel Bun. Topped with Beer Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, and Garlic Aioli.
Soft Drink$2.49
Coke™, Diet Coke™, Dr. Pepper™, Sprint™, Barq's™ Root Beer
Barbacoadillas$14.99
Barbacoa, Onion, Bell Peppers, and Mixed Cheeses stuffed in two flour tortillas.
Chipotle Meatloaf$13.99
House made Chipotle-Ketchup glazed Meatloaf.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.99
Brussels with a Balsamic Glaze, Bacon, and Honey Butter sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.99
Fried shrimp with with our Bang Bang sauce.
Southern Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Classic Sirloin Steak fried to perfection with our special batter. Served with Whipped Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, and a house made Country Gravy.
Chicken BLT Sandwich$12.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo on Texas Toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

609 Bradford Avenue

Kemah TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

