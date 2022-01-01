Go
Project 47 Smokehouse

Located off of Route 47 and Interstate 74 in Mahomet, Illinois, Project 47 Smokehouse opened in 2017. It was started as a side project of local restaurateur Justin Taylor, who wanted to bring local barbecue to the emerging downtown district.
The name Project 47 comes from this project idea with the fact that it is located off Route 47. The nickname P47 comes from the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane. It was a World War II era aircraft produced by the United States from 1941 through 1945.
The restaurant has various items and decorations celebrating the P-47 Thunderbolt and the Air Force. We also have a full bar and side patio for dining. Our renovated back patio is like hanging out at a backyard BBQ party, complete with picnic tables, a Traeger Smoker and yard games. It also features a gigantic mural of a dogfight between the Allies and their German enemies during WWII.

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

101 N Lombard St • $$

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Mac$10.00
Wings$13.00
Single Burger$6.00
Pick 2$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Cheese Curds - Full$9.00
BBQ Nachos$10.00
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Double Burger$8.00
Sloppy Jake$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 N Lombard St

Mahomet IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
