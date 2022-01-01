Go
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham

Pizza elevated.

200 5th Ave • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bellissima Toscana$14.95
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes / Roasted Garlic / Fresh Mozzarella / Mozzarella and Provolone / Balsamic Glaze / Cotija Cheese / Basil
Pepperoni$10.50
House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Pepperoni / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese
Cheese$9.50
House-Made Vine-Ripen Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Wild Italian Oregano / Cotija Cheese
Hot Chick$13.95
Sriracha Chicken / Mozzarella and
Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Sriracha Sauce / Garlic Chili Aioli / Scallions
Margarita$12.95
Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Cotija Cheese / Olive Oil / Basil
The RBG$13.95
Roasted Crimini Mushrooms / Rosemary / Garlic Butter / Ricotta / Mozzarella and Provolone / Cotija Cheese / Freshly Squeezed Lemon Wedge
Papa Sausage$13.95
Italian Sausage / Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella and Provolone / Ricotta Cheese / Roasted Garlic / Cotija Cheese / Basil
B'arrr BQ$11.00
The Official Mass Pirates Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone / Chipotle Chicken / Peppadew Peppers / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Ranch / Crispy Onions / Cotija Cheese / Scallions
Maple Smoked Wings$14.95
Sous Vide Wings / Maple Seasoned / Hot Honey / Parsley
Fountain Soda$2.25
Delivery
Location

200 5th Ave

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Craft Food Hall Project was created with one goal in mind: to bring to life a space where unique food meets an elevated experience. Creating concepts such as Sousviderie, Project X, and Vessel has allowed us to explore different culinary styles, leverage new technologies, and push the boundaries of what is expected in the restaurant industry. Our intention is to invite guests to learn about and experience the sous vide method in a truly open kitchen environment where they will see the technology at work and the innovation at play.
Our hope is that our unique spaces and experiences will bring people together over food, drink, and the joy of others’ company. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you!

