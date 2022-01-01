Promontory Venue
Come in and enjoy!
5311 South Lake Park Avenue
Location
5311 South Lake Park Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rok Island Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Blackwood BBQ - Michigan Ave
WHEN YOU WENT TO BED LAST NIGHT,
WE WERE ALREADY WORKING ON THE MEAL YOU WILL HAVE TODAY.
The Dearborn
We are where you want to be in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, a perfect break from the bustle of the theaters, museums and shops around us. Settle into a seat in our spacious dining room and enjoy Chef Aaron Cuschieri’s Midwest-focused cooking for lunch or dinner.
Our team at The Dearborn is committed to your health and well-being. To ensure everyone’s safety as we welcome you back, we ask that you follow the social distancing and sanitary guidelines that have been put in place to protect you and our staff.
The Kitchen American Bistro
a sexy bar & bistro shaking up killer drinks & flavors from around the world