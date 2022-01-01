Go
Pronto!

Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Order Ahead, Delivery, Curbside Pick Up

104 14th St. NW

Popular Items

Garlic Stick (1)$0.79
Caesar$6.99
Chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons.
Build a Pasta Bowl$11.99
House made fresh pasta. Choose your noodle, sauce, and add ons.
Garlic Stick (3) *sauce*$2.49
Power Salad$6.99
Shaved Brussel sprouts, nappa cabbage, kale, radicchio, toasted walnuts, golden raisins, citrus herb vinaigrette.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.90
Fresh baked, served warm.
Can Soda$1.29
Caesar Combo$3.49
Small Caesar salad, garlic stick, fountain drink, and chocolate chip cookie.
Mac & Cheese$11.99
House made macaroni, three cheese sauce. Choose your style.
Meatball Sub$7.99
8 inch baked sub, house made meatballs, red sauce, provolone, parmesan.
Location

104 14th St. NW

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
