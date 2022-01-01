Go
Pronto at Assembly Row

405 ASSEMBLY ROW

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet$10.95
Italian$10.95
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Mortadella and Provolone Cheese
Chicken Parm$11.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese & Pomodoro Sauce
T- Bird(Turkey)$10.95
Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Mayo
The Mustang$12.95
Shaved Rib-Eye Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Genoa Salami, & American Cheese
Fries$4.95
Meatball Parm$11.95
Meatballs Toasted with Mozzarella Cheese & Pomodoro Sauce,
Classic Cheese$13.00
Classic Tomato, Mozzarella
Steak and Cheese$11.95
Shaved Ribeye Steak with American Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Location

405 ASSEMBLY ROW

SOMERVILLE MA

