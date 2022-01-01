Prontofresh

Go
Super-fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups in downtown Syracuse. Family-owned small business. Support Local!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

131 East Water Street • $

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo$9.05
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Harvest$8.90
Mixed greens, apples, craisins, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts and sunflower seeds.
Turkey$7.70
Turkey, cranberry mayo and mixed greens.
Mandarin Chicken$9.05
Slow roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, carrots, cucumbers and sliced almonds. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Bottled Water$2.00
Caesar$9.05
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Create Your Own Salad with Protein$9.05
Pick 1 protein and 3 toppings
Chicken Salad$7.70
Slow roasted chicken, apples and craisins
Southwest$9.05
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg
Chips$1.55
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

131 East Water Street

Syracuse NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
