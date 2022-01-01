Prontofresh
Super-fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups in downtown Syracuse. Family-owned small business. Support Local!
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
131 East Water Street • $
Location
131 East Water Street
Syracuse NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
