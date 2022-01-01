Go
Toast

Proof

Come in and enjoy!

862 West Central Street

No reviews yet

Location

862 West Central Street

Franklin MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest events and specials @3restaurant

The Curry House

No reviews yet

Come in aThe Curry House is an Indian restaurant in Franklin, MA. We are a diverse team of individuals that pride ourselves in bringing you an experience of contemporary Indian restaurant. We aspire to offer a dining experience to satisfy everyone. We offer you culture, atmosphere and the best of the best Indian food, with a specialization in North Indian cuisine. Come and enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston