Proof

Amazing Cleveland BBQ!

BBQ

2258 Professor Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

HONEYED CORNBREAD$3.00
Cuban Steamed Buns (3)$12.00
Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ, House Pickles, Seared Bun
Meat/Sides/BBQ Sauce$18.00
Choose 1/2 lb of Meat, Two Sides, and a BBQ Sauce. Sauce is always on the side.
CHERRY BOURBON BBQ$0.50
Full Flavored, Tart, Oak & Smoke.
Chicharrones$7.00
Sweet Heat Rib Rub, Zesty Dill Dip
KC BBQ$0.50
Smokey, full, and brown sugar sweet.
PROOF HOUSE/TEXAS BBQ$0.50
Sweet and Spicy, Classic & Savory.
MAC N CHEESE
FRESH CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2258 Professor Ave

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
