Go
Neat Bourbon Bar image
Bars & Lounges

Neat Bourbon Bar

Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

115 Reviews

$$

109B N Main St

Greenville, SC 29601

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

109B N Main St, Greenville SC 29601

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Parsley & Mint Downtown Greenville

No reviews yet

Eat Interesting! Parsley and Mint downtown located across from Falls Park.

SIP Whiskey & Wine Greenville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our roof top deck, whiskey & wine bar offering tasting pours & small plates amid rustic wood & barrels.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SOCIAL BURGER

No reviews yet

A walk-up burger bar offering outdoor dining in the heart of downtown Greenville.

Neat Bourbon Bar

orange star4.7 • 115 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston