Proof Bar & Incubator

Proof is home to many talented chefs experimenting and perfecting their craft in our multi-kitchen establishment. Come in to try a variety of flavors all anchored around our craft cocktail bar.

422 E MLK Blvd

Popular Items

West African Red-Red$17.00
Ghanaian Stewed Sea Island Red Peas, Sweet Plantains*, Avocado, Carolina Gold Coconut Rice (V) (GF)
Brisket Meatball Yakamein$17.00
Smoked Brisket Meatballs, House Noodles, Radish, Scallion, Soft Boiled Egg, Beef Broth
Wok Fired Peanut & Garlic Noodles$16.00
Peanut and Coconut Sauce, Hearty Greens, Carrots, Peanuts, Herb Salad, Smoked Oyster Mushrooms, Murasaki Sweet Potato, Chili Oil (V)
Pepperoni$23.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sweet basil, parmigiano reggiano cheese, fresh oregano
Meyer Lemon Cake$9.50
Fluffy yellow cake filled with meyer lemon curd, frosted with vanilla bean buttercream.
Allergens - wheat, dairy, eggs
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Po-Boy$14.00
Smoked Local Mushrooms*, Cole Slaw, Heirloom Tomato, Pickle, Mayo (Veg)
Midway$24.00
buttermilk ricotta, baharat-spiced VT honey, blue & yellow oyster and lion's mane mushrooms (veg)
Smoked Brisket Meatball Bahn-Mi$18.00
Pâte, Mayo, Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots, Radishes, Serrano Chiles, Mint, Cilantro
French Fries$7.00
Hand Cut Idaho Russet Potatoes*, Sea Salt (V).
Location

Chattanooga TN

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
