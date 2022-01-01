Go
Proof Kitchen and Bar image
Gastropubs
Burgers

Proof Kitchen and Bar

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

15 Reviews

6627 Burden Blvd

Pasco, WA 99301

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6627 Burden Blvd, Pasco WA 99301

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Costa Vida - Pasco

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Zullee (Kabob House)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sage Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft beer made locally in Pasco, WA.

Proof Kitchen and Bar

orange star4.0 • 15 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston