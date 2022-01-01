Pastificio Propaganda
Sharing food is one of the simplest pleasures in life. And where better to share stories about culture, society, and tradition than around the dinner table?
Propaganda brings authentic sicilan cuisine to the heart of Wynwood, featuring pizzas made with organic flour, fresh egg pastas made in-house, seafood and an expansive wine list.
97 NW 25th St Suite 101 • $$$
97 NW 25th St Suite 101
Miami FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
