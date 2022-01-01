Proper Food

Ozumo - San Francisco

Ozumo San Francisco was the first U.S. restaurant designed by Japan’s renowned Super Potato Design. It was one of the first large-scale (approx 5,500 sf), high-end Japanese dining experience in U.S. offering sushi, robata grill and the largest premium imported sake list in the U.S. all under one roof including a Sake Lounge venue component. It has been awarded 3-stars and Top 100 restaurants by the San Francisco Chronicle and continues to rank as one of the top restaurants in the San Francisco fine dining segment market.

