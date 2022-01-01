Go
Toast

Proper Pizza and Pasta

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1011 S Alvarado St • $$

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
20" Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Garlic Knots$6.00
Cans$1.50
Lg Caesar Salad$9.00
Wings (10)$18.00
14" Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Chicken Alfredo$15.00
BYO Pasta$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1011 S Alvarado St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LA Wings And LA Steaks

No reviews yet

Stop by and Enjoy!

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable's mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

La Esquinita Baja Grill

No reviews yet

Our authentic baja style gastronomy experience features a variety of flavorful seafood dishes such as our tasty beer battered fish and shrimp tacos!!!
Take out or dine in at our upbeat outdoor patio.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston