Proper Rose Garden
Inspired by British traditions, afternoon tea time is served with teas, finger foods and desserts. Proper Rose Garden was designed with quality, comfort and style in mind. We have a vision of sharing our love of teas and providing an upscale comfortable environment where you can bring your friends, family, and loved ones to gather and socialize. We not only represent quality teas and pâtisseries but also giving you a different and unique experience every time. Join us here at Proper Rose Garden for a proper day!
1223 Grand West Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1223 Grand West Blvd
Katy TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
