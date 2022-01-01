Proper Wing
Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.
305 E Farm to Market Rd 544
Popular Items
Location
305 E Farm to Market Rd 544
Murphy TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0124
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Burger Hut - Wylie TX
Fresh, Fabulous, Fine
Burgers & More!
OSO Market & Kitchen
OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.
Kung Pow Asian Diner
Great Food! Great Fortune!
Order online @ kungpowdiner.com/order