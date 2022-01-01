Go
Toast

Proper Wing

Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.

305 E Farm to Market Rd 544

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Loaded Proper House Fries$4.99
House Fries topped with Avery White Rascal cheddar sauce + Bacon + Pickled Jalapenos + Green Onion. Upgrade to boneless chicken wings or chicken tenders served on top
Large Fries$4.19
Fries$2.79
15 Wings*$21.49
15 crispy bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 3 different flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 5 pieces.
Blue Cheese Dip$0.99
20 Wings*$27.99
20 classic bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 4 different flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 5 pieces.
8 Wings*$11.59
8 Classic bone in wings. You can get up to 2 different flavors in groups of 4.
10 Wings*$14.49
10 Classic bone-in chicken wings. Choose up to 2 different flavors. They will be seasoned in groups of 5 pieces.
Buttermilk Ranch Dip$0.99
4 Tenders$8.99
4 crispy, breaded chicken tenders. Choose up to 2 sauces or dips
See full menu

Location

305 E Farm to Market Rd 544

Murphy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0124

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Burger Hut - Wylie TX

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fabulous, Fine
Burgers & More!

OSO Market & Kitchen

No reviews yet

OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.

Kung Pow Asian Diner

No reviews yet

Great Food! Great Fortune!
Order online @ kungpowdiner.com/order

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston