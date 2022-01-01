Go
Toast

Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop

Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop

4580 PGA Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Chick Salad$14.99
Cake
Gorgonzola Salad$12.99
See full menu

Location

4580 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Christopher's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our mission is to serve you only the highest quality, certified organic plant based food. In preparing food, we take an honest approach using techniques and ingredients that maximize real nutritional value for healthful results.
Our passion is providing genuine foods of superior nutritional integrity and delicious taste.
We sincerely appreciate your everyday support of our family owned restaurant.
Thank you,
Your team at Christopher’s Kitchen

The Cooper

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prezzo PGA

No reviews yet

add description

Olive U

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston