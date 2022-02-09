Go
Toast

Prosecco Italian Osteria

Come in and enjoy!

2505 Anthem Village Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana w Spaghetti Marinara$16.88
Organic spring mix$8.88
Cherry tomato, lemon dressing
Rocket Salad$8.88
Parmesan shaves, balsamic reduction
Daily Soup$4.88
Chicken parmigiana with spaghetti marinara$20.88
Osteria salad$11.88
spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, feta, red onions, sunflower seed, dijon mustard dressing
Beet salad$10.88
mix greens, goat cheese, honey dijon mustard dressing
Heart of Romaine$9.88
caesar dressing
Pizza San Marco$14.00
prosciutto, artichockes, mozzarella, basil
Cajun shrimps skillet$24.88
lemon butter, garlic, green onions
See full menu

Location

2505 Anthem Village Dr

Henderson NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rebellion Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique

No reviews yet

Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022

HUMMUS

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston