Prospect restaurants you'll love

Prospect restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Prospect

Must-try Prospect restaurants

Senor Pancho's Prospect image

 

Senor Pancho's - Prospect

280 cheshire rd, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas Pollo$8.95
Two empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and chipotle aioli.
Guacamole
House made guacamole.
Queso Dip Bowl$7.95
South of the border Cheese dip.
More about Senor Pancho's - Prospect
Kitchen and Prospect Bar & Grill image

 

The Kitchen in Prospect Bar and Grill

44 Waterbury Road, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Kitchen in Prospect Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

VFW Post 8075 - 218 Cheshire Road, Prospect, CT, 06712, US

218 Cheshire Road, Prospect

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about VFW Post 8075 - 218 Cheshire Road, Prospect, CT, 06712, US
