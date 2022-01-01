Prospect restaurants you'll love

Must-try Prospect restaurants

Sushi Master image

SUSHI

Sushi Master

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect

Avg 4.6 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
S-15 Sushi Master$14.95
Spicy crab, shrimp Tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, Tempura flake, spicy mayo and eel sauce
S-11 007$13.95
Spicy crab and shrimp tempura topped with white tuna, sliced lime, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and eel sauce
S-6 Kiss of Fire$12.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna and spicy mayo, hot sauced
More about Sushi Master
Mercato Italiano image

 

Mercato

10640 Meeting St, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Spaghetti and Meatball (GF avail)$10.00
Spaghetti noodles with tomato sauce and a Mercato meatball
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Individual pizza with pomodoro sauce topped with “cup and curl” pepperoni originating from northeast Italy.
Prosciutto Salad$13.00
Arugula wrapped with prosciutto di Parma, topped with confit tomatoes, seasonal fruit, caramelized walnuts with a saba dressing.
More about Mercato
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

 

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Garlic & Goat Cheese$12.00
grilled cuban bread, marinated goat cheese, za’tar. available gluten free with housemade chapati
Small Greek Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, peppers, red onions, croutons, greek vinaigrette
Focaccia, the Original$12.50
housemade italian flatbread, pesto, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, olive oil. available vegan with housemade feta. available gluten free on housemade chapati
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Pine Room image

 

Pine Room

6325 River Rd., Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOLOGNESE$20.00
parmesan reggiano, Capriole Farms goat cheese, toasted breadcrumbs, red wine reduction
SIMPLE SALAD$7.00
radish, sherry shallot vinaigrette,
crispy shallots *add chicken $6, shrimp $9
PINE ROOM BURGER$17.00
Kenny's KY Nena cheese, onion jam,
Habagardill spicy pickle, dijonnaise,
buttered potato bun
More about Pine Room
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harrod's Burger$15.00
Half pound Angus burger with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
Rajun Cajun$18.00
Penne pasta, smoked chicken, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, tossed with a spicy cream sauce. Garnished with shredded parmesan.
Chicken Tender App$10.00
Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo Sauce.
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
Tea Station Asian Bistro image

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Tea Station Asian Bistro

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steam Dumplings$7.75
Steamed pork filled dumplings
General Tso's Chicken$15.45
Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions
Hot and Sour Soup$2.75
Hot spicy rich chicken broth with bean curd, bamboo shoots, mushroom and carrots
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro

