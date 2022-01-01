Prospect restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Sushi Master
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect
|Popular items
|S-15 Sushi Master
|$14.95
Spicy crab, shrimp Tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna, Tempura flake, spicy mayo and eel sauce
|S-11 007
|$13.95
Spicy crab and shrimp tempura topped with white tuna, sliced lime, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and eel sauce
|S-6 Kiss of Fire
|$12.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna and spicy mayo, hot sauced
Mercato
10640 Meeting St, Prospect
|Popular items
|Kids Spaghetti and Meatball (GF avail)
|$10.00
Spaghetti noodles with tomato sauce and a Mercato meatball
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Individual pizza with pomodoro sauce topped with “cup and curl” pepperoni originating from northeast Italy.
|Prosciutto Salad
|$13.00
Arugula wrapped with prosciutto di Parma, topped with confit tomatoes, seasonal fruit, caramelized walnuts with a saba dressing.
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
10639 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Popular items
|Roasted Garlic & Goat Cheese
|$12.00
grilled cuban bread, marinated goat cheese, za’tar. available gluten free with housemade chapati
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, peppers, red onions, croutons, greek vinaigrette
|Focaccia, the Original
|$12.50
housemade italian flatbread, pesto, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, olive oil. available vegan with housemade feta. available gluten free on housemade chapati
Pine Room
6325 River Rd., Prospect
|Popular items
|BOLOGNESE
|$20.00
parmesan reggiano, Capriole Farms goat cheese, toasted breadcrumbs, red wine reduction
|SIMPLE SALAD
|$7.00
radish, sherry shallot vinaigrette,
crispy shallots *add chicken $6, shrimp $9
|PINE ROOM BURGER
|$17.00
Kenny's KY Nena cheese, onion jam,
Habagardill spicy pickle, dijonnaise,
buttered potato bun
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect
|Popular items
|Harrod's Burger
|$15.00
Half pound Angus burger with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
|Rajun Cajun
|$18.00
Penne pasta, smoked chicken, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, tossed with a spicy cream sauce. Garnished with shredded parmesan.
|Chicken Tender App
|$10.00
Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo Sauce.
SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Tea Station Asian Bistro
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect
|Popular items
|Steam Dumplings
|$7.75
Steamed pork filled dumplings
|General Tso's Chicken
|$15.45
Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$2.75
Hot spicy rich chicken broth with bean curd, bamboo shoots, mushroom and carrots