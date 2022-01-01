Chicken fried rice in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Sushi Master
SUSHI
Sushi Master
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect
|Fried Rice - Chicken
|$8.00
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.25
Chicken, peas, carrots, egg and onion fried rice
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.00
Kids portion of our chicken fried rice entree
|Chicken Fried Rice Lunch
|$8.95