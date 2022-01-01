Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Prospect

Go
Prospect restaurants
Toast

Prospect restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Sushi Master image

SUSHI

Sushi Master

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect

Avg 4.6 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice - Chicken$8.00
More about Sushi Master
Tea Station Asian Bistro image

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$12.25
Chicken, peas, carrots, egg and onion fried rice
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$6.00
Kids portion of our chicken fried rice entree
Chicken Fried Rice Lunch$8.95
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Cake

Miso Soup

Wontons

Sashimi

Shrimp Rolls

Lobsters

Map

More near Prospect to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston