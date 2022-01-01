Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Prospect

Prospect restaurants
Prospect restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street

10711 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
House made chicken salad served on multi seeded bread
Pasta Salad W/ Chicken$15.00
Chicken, rotini, house made pesto, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives
Chicken Salad Boat$12.50
House made chicken salad served on lettuce boats
More about Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street
Chicken Chopped Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, shredded cabbage, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garbanzo, pepperoni. Tossed with our own red wine vinaigrette and topped with fried onion strings.
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
Main pic

 

Karem's Grill and Pub

9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Chicken, Red Onion, Celery & Walnuts
More about Karem's Grill and Pub

