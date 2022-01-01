Chicken salad in Prospect
Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street
10711 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
House made chicken salad served on multi seeded bread
|Pasta Salad W/ Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken, rotini, house made pesto, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives
|Chicken Salad Boat
|$12.50
House made chicken salad served on lettuce boats
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped romaine, shredded cabbage, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garbanzo, pepperoni. Tossed with our own red wine vinaigrette and topped with fried onion strings.
Karem's Grill and Pub
9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Chicken, Red Onion, Celery & Walnuts