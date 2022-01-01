Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Prospect

Prospect restaurants
Prospect restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street

10711 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
House made chicken salad served on multi seeded bread
More about Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street
Main pic

 

Karem's Grill and Pub

9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Chicken, Red Onion, Celery & Walnuts
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Fried or Grilled
More about Karem's Grill and Pub

