Chicken sandwiches in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street
10711 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
House made chicken salad served on multi seeded bread
Karem's Grill and Pub
9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Chicken, Red Onion, Celery & Walnuts
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Fried or Grilled