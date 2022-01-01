Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Prospect

Prospect restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Tea Station Asian Bistro image

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$7.25
Ground chicken with chopped Water Chestnuts, Black Mushrooms and green onions served with 4 leaves of romaine lettuce
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
Main pic

 

Karem's Grill and Pub

9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Chicken, Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.95
Chicken, Bacon, Cheese. Add any sauce inside!
More about Karem's Grill and Pub

