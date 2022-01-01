Chicken wraps in Prospect
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$7.25
Ground chicken with chopped Water Chestnuts, Black Mushrooms and green onions served with 4 leaves of romaine lettuce
More about Karem's Grill and Pub
Karem's Grill and Pub
9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
Chicken, Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.95
Chicken, Bacon, Cheese. Add any sauce inside!