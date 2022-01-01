Curry in Prospect

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prospect restaurants that serve curry

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

 

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella$24.00
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Tea Station Asian Bistro image

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Tea Station Asian Bistro

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$14.75
Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
Curry Chicken$12.25
Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
Curry Beef$13.45
Sliced beef with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro

