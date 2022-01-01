Curry in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve curry
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
10639 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella
|$24.00
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro
SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Tea Station Asian Bistro
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect
|Curry Shrimp
|$14.75
Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
|Curry Chicken
|$12.25
Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce
|Curry Beef
|$13.45
Sliced beef with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce