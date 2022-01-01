Greek salad in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
10639 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, peppers, red onions, croutons, greek vinaigrette
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, oregano, and a pepperoncini. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.