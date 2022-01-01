Greek salad in Prospect

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

 

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, peppers, red onions, croutons, greek vinaigrette
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Greek Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, oregano, and a pepperoncini. Served with red wine vinaigrette on the side.
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

