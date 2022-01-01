Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Prospect

Go
Prospect restaurants
Toast

Prospect restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

 

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.25
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Main pic

 

Karem's Grill and Pub

9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club$13.95
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado & Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.95
Chicken, Bacon, Cheese. Add any sauce inside!
Grilled Chicken Cordon Blue$17.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Ham & Swiss Cheese
More about Karem's Grill and Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect

Fish Tacos

Salmon

Spinach Salad

Calamari

Sundaes

Chicken Tenders

Wontons

Sashimi

Map

More near Prospect to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston