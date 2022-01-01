Hummus in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve hummus
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
10639 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Old World Hummus
|$12.75
chickpea tahini mousse, cucumber + tomato relish, sumac + za’tar. pita. available gluten free with housemade chapati
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect
|Mediterrean Hummus
|$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus topped with cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & feta. Served with toasted pita bread