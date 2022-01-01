Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Prospect

Prospect restaurants that serve hummus

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

 

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old World Hummus$12.75
chickpea tahini mousse, cucumber + tomato relish, sumac + za’tar. pita. available gluten free with housemade chapati
More about Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterrean Hummus$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus topped with cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & feta. Served with toasted pita bread
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

