Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Prospect
/
Prospect
/
Mussels
Prospect restaurants that serve mussels
SUSHI
Sushi Master
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect
Avg 4.6
(604 reviews)
Green Mussel
$9.95
More about Sushi Master
Pine Room
6325 River Rd., Prospect
No reviews yet
PEI MUSSELS
$13.00
PEI mussels, charred onion soubise, squid ink, chives, parsley, Blue Dog crostini
More about Pine Room
Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect
Shrimp Rolls
California Rolls
Scallops
Cake
Volcano Rolls
Tuna Rolls
Shrimp Curry
Salmon
More near Prospect to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston