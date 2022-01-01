Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Prospect

Prospect restaurants
Prospect restaurants that serve mussels

Sushi Master image

SUSHI

Sushi Master

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect

Avg 4.6 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Green Mussel$9.95
More about Sushi Master
Pine Room image

 

Pine Room

6325 River Rd., Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEI MUSSELS$13.00
PEI mussels, charred onion soubise, squid ink, chives, parsley, Blue Dog crostini
More about Pine Room

