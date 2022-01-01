Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Prospect

Go
Prospect restaurants
Toast

Prospect restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Sushi Master image

SUSHI

Sushi Master

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect

Avg 4.6 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Shrimp Tempura, avocado and cucumber with Eel sauce
More about Sushi Master
Tea Station Asian Bistro image

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Tea Station Asian Bistro

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Heart Shape Tempura roll (shrimp)$15.45
Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online
Shrimp Tempura Roll (shrimp)$10.45
Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect

Cake

Eel

Miso Soup

Fried Rice

Salmon

Calamari

Tuna Rolls

Wontons

Map

More near Prospect to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston