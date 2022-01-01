Shrimp tempura rolls in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
More about Sushi Master
SUSHI
Sushi Master
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.95
Shrimp Tempura, avocado and cucumber with Eel sauce
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro
SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Tea Station Asian Bistro
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect
|Heart Shape Tempura roll (shrimp)
|$15.45
Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (shrimp)
|$10.45
Orders with sushi may take longer than quoted online