Tacos in Prospect

Prospect restaurants
Prospect restaurants that serve tacos

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

 

Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$21.50
Pine Room image

 

Pine Room

6325 River Rd., Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSHROOM TACOS$13.00
oyster mushrooms, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, refried black beans -GF, V
Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with chili-lime shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, & spicy remoulade.
Battered Fish Tacos$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with fried Guinness-battered cod tacos, cabbage, pico de gallo and a spicy remoulade.
