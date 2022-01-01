Tacos in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve tacos
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons
10639 Meeting Street, Prospect
|Fish Tacos
|$21.50
Pine Room
6325 River Rd., Prospect
|MUSHROOM TACOS
|$13.00
oyster mushrooms, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, refried black beans -GF, V
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect
|Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with chili-lime shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, & spicy remoulade.
|Battered Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with fried Guinness-battered cod tacos, cabbage, pico de gallo and a spicy remoulade.