Prospect Park restaurants you'll love

Prospect Park restaurants
  • Prospect Park

Must-try Prospect Park restaurants

Delco Deli

817 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park

Popular items
Pepper Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Black pepper turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mayo, and mustard
Delco Burger$9.99
Angus Beef, mozzarella sticks, bacon, provolone cheese, onion rings, and Delco sauce
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
Toppings are optional
More about Delco Deli
Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. - 913 Lincoln Avenue

913 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park

Popular items
Oxtail Meal - Medium$27.75
*Served with your choice of 2 SIDES
*Mac & Cheese as the main sides, Extra $2.27
*Try the add-ons fried plantains
More about Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. - 913 Lincoln Avenue
La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike

641 Chester Pike, Prospect Park

Popular items
PASTA$0.00
WINGS$15.00
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
More about La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike

