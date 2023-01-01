Prospect Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try Prospect Park restaurants
More about Delco Deli
Delco Deli
817 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park
|Popular items
|Pepper Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
Black pepper turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mayo, and mustard
|Delco Burger
|$9.99
Angus Beef, mozzarella sticks, bacon, provolone cheese, onion rings, and Delco sauce
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Toppings are optional
More about Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. - 913 Lincoln Avenue
Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. - 913 Lincoln Avenue
913 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park
|Popular items
|Oxtail Meal - Medium
|$27.75
*Served with your choice of 2 SIDES
*Mac & Cheese as the main sides, Extra $2.27
*Try the add-ons fried plantains