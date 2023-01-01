Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Prospect Park

Prospect Park restaurants
Prospect Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Delco Deli

817 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
More about Delco Deli
La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike

641 Chester Pike, Prospect Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN$22.00
CARPESE GRILLED CHICKEN$23.00
More about La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike

