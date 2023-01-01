Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken in
Prospect Park
/
Prospect Park
/
Grilled Chicken
Prospect Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Delco Deli
817 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
More about Delco Deli
La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike
641 Chester Pike, Prospect Park
No reviews yet
TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN
$22.00
CARPESE GRILLED CHICKEN
$23.00
More about La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike
