Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Prospect Park

Go
Prospect Park restaurants
Toast

Prospect Park restaurants that serve honey chicken

Main pic

 

Delco Deli

817 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey BBQ Chicken Breast$12.99
More about Delco Deli
Restaurant banner

 

La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike

641 Chester Pike, Prospect Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HONEY DIJON CHICKEN RUSTIC$14.00
More about La Mensa - 641 Chester Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect Park

Caesar Salad

Meatball Subs

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

French Fries

Map

More near Prospect Park to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (435 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (483 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston